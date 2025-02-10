Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV IIT Guwahati Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) IIT Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers, Educators and Coaches. With the modern society driven by fast changing information and communication technology, the area of teaching and learning has not remained untouched. The entire system of update facilities, well-qualified and trained individuals from the prerequisite for any up coming modern educational institution. KV IIT was born on 1st August 2003 in the IIT premises of North Guwahati to realize this dream and making it a reality. Set in a picturesque landscape of rugged hill and valleys, narrow winding Street, paddy fields, historical monuments that seem to echo the past, this quiet place is an ideal place for pursuit of education. To be located in IIT, a center of excellence in the field of science and technology, is by itself a great feat. KV IIT (G) has finally realised its vision of growing itself into a full fledged Higher Secondary School with a well designed building that accommodate well equipped laboratories , adequate library facilities, furnished classrooms with modern amenities, teaching aids, playground, etc. to render teaching learning enjoyable and effective. Well trained, dedicated teachers in respective fields selected on the basis of nationwide tests are appointed. They endeavour to promote experiment learning and practical application of knowledge. This school provides a unique opportunity to all the deserving student of the locality to amass everything that an ideal education can provide at low cost.

Name of posts :

PGT- Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Commerce, Economics, Geography, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Computer Science, Bio-Tech. TGT-English, Science, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Hindi, Social Science Computer Instructor (Primary & Secondary) Games Coach Counsellor Yoga Coach Special Educator Assamese Language Teacher Nurse Art Coach Performing art coach (Dance/ Music/ Drama) Primary Teachers

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 18/02/2025 (Tuesday) from 8:30 am onwards. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya IIT Guwahati, Kamrup, Assam -781039

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interviews with bio-data form, original testimonials, two passport photographs and one set photocopy of documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

