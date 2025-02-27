Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KV HPCL Jagiroad Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) HPCL Jagiroad Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT).

Name of posts :

PGT- English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Computer Science, Economics, History & Geography TGT- Maths, English, Sanskrit Sports Coach

Eligibility Criteria :

PGT- English, Hindi, Physics, Chemistry, Maths, Economics, History & Geography :

i) Two Year Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the subject concerned.

OR

Master’s Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in aggregate in concerned subjects

ii) B.Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English media

PGT- Computer Science :

i) At least 50% marks in aggregate in any of the following: B.E or B.Tech. (Computer Science / IT) from a recognized University OR equivalent Degree or Diploma from an institution/ university

recognised by the Govt. of India.

OR

B.E or B. Tech. (any stream) and Post Graduate Diploma in Computers from a recognized University

OR

M.Sc. (Computer Science)/ MCA or Equivalent from a recognized University

OR

B.Sc. (Computer Science) / BCA or Equivalent and Post Graduate degree in subject from a recognized University

OR

Post Graduate Diploma in Computer and Post Graduate degree in any subject from a recognized University

OR

‘B’ Level from DOEACC and Post Graduate degree in any subject

OR

‘C’ Level from `DOEACC’ Ministry of Information and Communication Technology and Graduation.

ii) Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English

TGT- Maths, English, Sanskrit :

i) Four years’ integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50% marks in aggregate.

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/combination of subjects and in aggregate.

ii) B. Ed. or equivalent degree from a recognized University.

iii) Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) Paper-II, conducted by CBSE in accordance with the Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

iv) Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Sports Coach :

Degree / Diploma / Certificate from NIS / recognized Institute / University and Professional competency in the concerned field Degree / Diploma from recognized Institute / University and Professional competency in the concerned field.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 06.03.2025 (Thursday) at 08:00 AM. The venue is in Kendriya Vidyalaya, HPCL Jagiroad, NH-39, Dist.- Morigaon, Assam

How to apply :

The candidates shall bring the self- attested photocopies of all relevant documents & their originals along with the application for verification on the day of walk-in-interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here