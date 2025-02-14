Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or career in KV Goalpara Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Goalpara Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Teachers, Instructors, Coaches, Nurse, Educator and Counsellor. P.M. Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara established in 2007 with a student strength of 205 but with the passage of time, under the leadership of competent administrators as well as staff, it established itself as the most sought after in the field, currently the school is functioning with 833 students. At present the Vidyalaya has shifted to permanent site at Bhalukdubi, Goalpara-783101. Its vision is to cater to the educational needs of the children of transferable Central Government employees including Defence and Para-Military personnel by providing a common programme of education.

Name of posts :

PGTs (Hindi, English, Chemistry, Maths, Computer Science, Physics, Biology) TGTs(Hindi, English, Maths, Science, Social Science, Sanskrit, Assamese) PRT(Assamese) Balvatika Teachers PRT Dance & Music Coach Games Coach Yoga Instructor Computer Instructor Nurse Special Educator Counsellor

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews for the above positions on 18th February 2025 and 19th February 2025 from 8 AM onwards. The venue is in PM Shri Kendriya Vidyalaya Goalpara

Guwahati Region, Near Main Post Office-Bhalukdubi, Goalpara, Assam, PIN -783101

How to apply :

All the candidates can download the Application form from the Vidyalaya website and also fill the google form available on the vidyalaya website https://forms.gle/Q2wLXYfBUmUhYZXw9

The application form along with all educational and professional qualifications and other

relevant documents must be submitted in the Vidyalaya in hardcopies on the day of interview.

Registration for interview will happen from 8.00 am to 10.00 am on the day of interview.

Bring original documents and a set of documents which should be self-attested.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here