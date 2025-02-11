Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KV AFS Digaru Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) AFS Digaru Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teachers, Nurses and Instructors. Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Air Force Station Digaru is one of the many schools altogether under the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) which an autonomous body under the Ministry of Education, Government of India. The genesis of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru can be traced back to the establishment of the Kendriya Vidyalayas to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable central government employees, including those from the Air Force, Army, Navy, and paramilitary forces. Building of Vidyalaya is situated in the premises of SMQ AFS Digaru , near, Sonapur. Vidyalaya is altogether about 1 KM from Sonapur Bus Stand. It is 2 section school up to class X and 1 section each of science, Commerce and Humanities stream up to class XII. Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru came into being to provide quality education primarily to the children of Indian Air Force personnel stationed at Digaru and other central government employees. The school’s location on the Air Force Station premises makes it easily accessible for the families residing there. Like other Kendriya Vidyalayas, KV AFS Digaru follows the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum, offering a broad-based education that includes a focus on academic excellence, co-curricular activities, and overall personality development. The school has facilities such as science and computer labs, libraries, sports grounds, and other amenities that support a well-rounded education. The primary objective of Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS Digaru, like other KVs, is to cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central Government employees by providing a common program of education, thus ensuring uniformity and continuity in education. Since its inception, KV AFS Digaru has grown in terms of infrastructure, student strength, and also the quality of education it imparts. The school has made significant contributions to the educational landscape by adhering to the standards and also ethos of Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan. The establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas such as KV AFS Digaru is part of the broader effort by the Government of India to ensure quality education for the children of its employees, thereby promoting national integration and fostering a spirit of unity among students from different parts of the country.

Name of posts :

PRT

Sports Coach

Balvatika Teacher

Computer Instructor

Nurse

Art & Craft Instructor

PGT- Chemistry, History

TGT- Hindi, English, Sanskrit, Science

Eligibility Criteria : As per Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) norms

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interviews altogether on 22nd February 2025 and 24th February 2025. Time of interview is 9 AM. The venue is Kendriya Vidyalaya, AFS Digaru, Post: Sonapur, Dist: Kamrup (Assam), PIN- 782402

How to apply :

Candidates must bring all relevant documents on the day of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

