Assam Career : Kendriya Vidyalaya No. IV Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. IV Tezpur University Assam.

Kendriya Vidyalaya No. IV Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of PGT (Biology, Hindi, Economics, Political Science and Commerce), TGT (English, Hindi, Maths & Science), PRT, Balvatika Teachers , Computer Instructor, Sports Coach, Yoga Instructor, Art & Craft Teacher , Assamese Language Teacher, Counselor & Nurse on Part-time contractual basis for the session 2023-24.

Name of post : PGT (Biology, Hindi, Economics, Political Science and Commerce)

Qualification :

1. Two years Integrated Post Graduate M.Sc. Course of Regional College of Education of NCERT

in the concerned subject.

OR

Master Degree from a recognized University with at least 50% marks in aggregate

2. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the

Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

4. B. Ed. Or equivalent degree from recognized University

Name of post : TGT (English, Hindi, Maths & Science)

Qualification :

1. Four year’s Integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned

subject with at least 50 % marks in aggregate;

OR

Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the concerned subjects/ combination of subjects and in aggregate.

2. Pass in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET), conducted by CBSE in accordance with the

Guidelines framed by the NCTE for the purpose.

3. Proficiency in teaching Hindi and English medium.

4. B. Ed. Or equivalent degree from recognized University.

Name of post : PRT

Qualification :

1. Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education(by whatever name known)

OR

Senior Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.)

OR

Senior Secondary(or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and 2-year Diploma in Education (Special Education)

OR

Graduation with at least 50% marks and Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

2. Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (for Classes I to V) conducted by CBSE.

3. Proficiency to teach through Hindi & English media

Name of post : Balvatika Teachers

Qualification : Senior Secondary class (Class XII or its equivalent) from a recognized board with at least 50% marks. Diploma in Nursery Teacher Education/Pre-school Education/Early childhood Education Programme (D.E.C.Ed) of duration of not less than two years or B.Ed. (Nursery) from NCTE recognized Institution.

Name of post : Computer Instructor

Qualification : B.E or B. Tech. (Computer Science)/BCA/MCA/M.Sc.(Computer Science)/M.Sc.(Electronics with Computer Science component)/M.Sc.(IT)/B.Sc.(Computer Science).

OR

Bachelor’s / Master degree in any Science subject / Mathematics from recognized university with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer application from government recognized University/Institute.

OR

Post Graduate Degree in any subject with Post Graduate Diploma in Computer application from

recognized University./’O’ level from DOEACC

OR

Post Graduate degree in any subject with minimum ‘A’ Level from DOEACC Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium

Name of post : Sports Coach

Qualification : Bachelor Degree in Physical Education or equivalent

Name of post : Yoga Instructor

Qualification : Graduation in any subject or equivalent from a recognized university with one year training in Yoga from a recognized institution. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium.

Name of post : Art & Craft Teacher

Qualification :

1. Five Year’s recognized Diploma in Drawing and Painting/ Sculpture/ Graphic Art.

OR

Equivalent recognized Degree.

2. Competence to teach through English/ Hindi medium.

Name of post : Counselor

Qualification : B.A. / B. Sc. (Psychology) with Certificate of Diploma in Counseling.

Name of post : Nurse

Qualification : B.Sc. in nursing/ Diploma in nursing.

Name of post : Assamese Language Teacher

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree with at least 50% marks in the Assamese/ combination of subjects and in aggregate. B. Ed. Or equivalent degree from recognized University.

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 23rd March 2023 and 24th March 2023 in Kendriya Vidyalaya No. IV, Tezpur University, Assam. Reporting time for interview is 9 AM

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original testimonials/experience certificates along with a separate set of photocopy of certificates and one recent passport size colored photograph

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here