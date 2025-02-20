Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in KBVSASU Namati Assam.

Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University (KBVSASU) Namati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Teacher on contractual basis. The Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University stands for imparting education leading to graduate and post graduate degrees and research degrees viz. M.Phil. and PhD in Sanskrit and research degrees only in Ancient Studies . At the same time, with the provision of the Act, the university was to introduce academic programmes in Humanities, Social Sciences as well as other disciplines as per societal requirements. The University was set up with a notification by the Government of Assam dated May 24th, 2011, of the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Sanskrit and Ancient Studies University Act, 2011. The preamble of the Act states that by this Act, the Government of Assam goes to establish and constitute a teaching, affiliating , research and residential University at Nalbari ,” the Headquarters of the district of Nalbari, Assam. Kumar Bhaskar Varma, a great monarch of Assam (7th century A.D) was a patron of Sanskrit studies and during his rule Vedic culture and Sanskritic knowledge came to flourish in Assam. The campus of the University is at Namati Village of Batahgila Mouza under Nalbari Revenue Circle of the district of Nalbari, Assam – 781337. It has an area of 100 bighas of land allotted by the Government of Assam.

Name of post : Teacher

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Sanskrit Vyakarana : 1

Sanskrit Nyaya : 1

Salary : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Qualification : As per State Govt / UGC norms. Candidates who did studies in Traditional Stream will get preference.

How to apply :

Candidates may send scanned copies of their CVs along with relevant documents altogether.

They should send it via email to [email protected]

Last date for submission of applications is 28th February 2025

For more details, contact the following phone number-8453708109

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here