Assam Career : Karbi Anglong Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Karbi Anglong Judiciary.

The Office of Chief Judicial Magistrate Karbi Anglong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Peon and Chowkidar.

Name of post : Peon

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. However, candidates possessing special skills like Plumbing, Driving and Electrician may be given preference.

Scale of Pay : PB-1 Rs. 12000-52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as per ROP Rules, 2017

Name of post : Chowkidar

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Minimum educational qualification is Class VIII standard and those who have passed HSSLC or above shall be ineligible to apply for the said post. However, candidates possessing special skills like Plumbing, Driving and Electrician may be given preference.

Scale of Pay : PB-1 Rs. 12000-52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/- per month + other allowances as per ROP Rules, 2017

Age Limit : The candidates must not be less than 18 years and more than 40 years as on 01.01.2023. The upper age limit will be relaxed as per Govt. rules of Assam.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in Standard Form of Application (published in Gazette Part-IX of Govt. of Assam) and self-attested copies of testimonials to The Chief Judicial Magistrate, Karbi Anglong, Near Diphu Medical College, Diphu-782460.

Last date for receipt of applications is 17th June 2023 till 5 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here