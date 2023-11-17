Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

Jal Jeevan Mission Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of GIS Expert on contractual basis.

Name of post : GIS Expert

No. of posts : 2

Essential Qualification :

Bachelor’s degree in Geography/Geology, or a related field along with Certificate / Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics.

Or

B.Tech/M.Tech/M.Sc. in GIS & Remote Sensing/ Geoinformatics; M.A/M.Sc. in Geography/Geology/ Environmental Science along with Geoinformatics as one of core subject or in lieu of that a Certificate or Diploma in GIS & Remote Sensing or Geoinformatics.

Experience : Minimum 02 years in GIS and spatial analysis. Proven experience in water sector or related field is preferred

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Age Limit : Not more than 35 years as on 01.01.2023

Job Location : GIS Based Data Centre, Office of the Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd November 2023 from 10 AM onwards in Office of the Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Assam, Hengrabari, Guwahati-36

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with detailed Curriculum Vitae, photo identity and address proof, original and self-attested copies of all relevant documents

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here