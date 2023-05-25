Assam Career : Jal Jeevan Mission Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Jal Jeevan Mission Assam.

The Office of Executive Engineer (PHE) cum District Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission, Morigaon Division, Morigaon, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Technical Officer- I and Technical Officer-II.

Name of post : Technical Officer-I

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- per month

Qualification : B.E. / B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from a recognized University / Institution with minimum 60% marks. 1 year of post qualification experience desirable

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Name of post : Technical Officer-II

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month

Qualification : Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institute. 1 year of post qualification experience desirable

Age Limit : Age not more than 35 years as on 1st January 2023

Selection Procedure : Walk-in-interviews will be held on 29th May 2023 from 11 AM onwards at Office of District Mission Director, Jal Jeevan Mission cum Executive Engineer (PHE), Morigaon Division, Morigaon, Assam

How to apply : Candidates may appear for the interview with their Bio data supported by the original testimonials along with self-attested copies for submission

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here