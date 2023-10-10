Assam Career J.B. College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Assam.

Jagannath Barooah (J.B.) College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in Assamese.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Assamese

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : Fulfillment of education qualifications, age and selection procedure will be as per the Govt. Office Memorandum No. AHE.239/2021/68 dated 24-01-2022 and DHE/CE/Misc/49/2021/Pt/5 dated 09-02-2022

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the proforma prescribed by the DHE, Assam along with complete Bio-Data and all testimonials from HSLC onwards and accompanied with a non-refundable Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred) only drawn in favour of “Principal, J.B. College, Jorhat” payable at SBI Jorhat Branch (IFSC SBIN0000104). The applications must reach the Principal, J.B. College (Autonomous), Jorhat, P.O.- Jorhat, Pin-785001 within 24th October 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here