Applications are invited for recruitment of 56 vacant positions or career in IREL (India) Limited Assam.

IREL (India) Limited Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 56 vacant positions or career on Regular Basis for its various Projects/Units/ Offices.

Name of post : Graduate Trainee (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate in Commerce from a recognized Indian University.

Name of post : Graduate Trainee (HR)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : Graduate in any discipline from a recognized Indian University.

Name of post : Diploma Trainee (Civil /Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical)

No. of posts : 37

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Civil/ Mechanical / Electrical / Chemical Engineering

Name of post : Trainee (Geologist/ Petrologist)

No. of posts : 8

Qualification : Graduation in Geology/ applied Geology with Geology/ Chemistry as major subject

Name of post : Trainee Chemist

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : 3 years Diploma in Engineering/ Graduate in science with chemistry as major subject

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://irel.co.in/ up to 14.11.2023 (23:59 HRS)

Application Fees : A non-refundable application Fee of Rs. 500/- (Rupees Five Hundred only) (inclusive of GST) is required to be paid by male applicants belonging to General (UR), EWS and

OBC(NCL) categories at the time of submission of online application form.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here