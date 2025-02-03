Applications are invited for recruitment of 246 vacant positions or career in IOCL Assam.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Operator, Junior Attendant and Junior Business Assistant.

Name of post : Junior Operator

No. of posts : 215

Qualification :

Matric (Class X) pass and 2 (Two) years ITI pass in the specified ITI trades mentioned below and Trade Certificate/ National Trade Certificate (NTC) issued by SCVT/NCVT:

1) Electronics Mechanic

2) Instrument Mechanic

3) Instrument Mechanic (Chemical Plant)

4) Electrician

5) Machinist

6) Fitter

7) Mechanic-cum-Operator Electronics Communication System

8) Wireman

9) Mechanic Industrial Electronics

10) Information Technology & ESM

Experience :

Minimum one year post qualification work experience in the relevant field (excluding training) in a factory/ manufacturing organization. Apprentice training under Apprentice Act after two-year

regular course of ITI will be considered as experience subject to production of National Apprentice

certificate issued / recognized by NCVT / NCVET.

Name of post : Junior Attendant

No. of posts : 23

Qualification :

Higher Secondary (Class XII) with minimum of 40% marks in aggregate in case of PwBD candidates [as per relaxed standard].

Name of post : Junior Business Assistant

No. of posts : 9

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline with minimum 45% marks in aggregate in case of PwBD candidates

from a recognized Institute/ University with Basic knowledge of MS Word, Excel & PowerPoint and relaxed typing speed of 20 words per minute (WPM) [as per relaxed standard].

Experience :

Minimum one year post qualification work experience (excluding training) in a commercial enterprise/ manufacturing organization /Govt Dept/ PSU. Apprentice training, in the optional trade

of Accountant, under Apprentice Act after regular Graduation will be considered as experience subject to production of Certificate of Proficiency issued by Ministry of Education / Govt. of India.

Selection Procedure :

For Junior Operator & Junior Attendant – The selection methodology will comprise Computer Based Test (CBT) and Skill/Proficiency/Physical Test (SPPT). The SPPT will be of qualifying nature.

For Junior Business Assistant (post code 205 to 208) – The selection methodology will comprise

Computer Based Test (CBT) and Computer Proficiency Test (CPT). The CPT will be of qualifying nature.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iocl.com/ up to 23.02.2025 (23:55 hrs.)

Application Fees :

All applicants must pay a Non-Refundable application fee of Rs.300/-.

SC / ST / PWBD / Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fee

Last date for payment of application fees is 23.02.2025 (23:55 hrs.)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here