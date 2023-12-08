Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Indian Bank Assam.

Indian Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Chief Executive Officer, Head of Human Resource and Head of Technology.

Name of post : Chief Executive Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Essential : Bachelor’s degree in business/ accounting/ engineering/ economics or sciences from a University recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE etc.

Preferred : Post Graduation Diploma in Management / MBA from a University recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE or CA/ICWA

Experience :

Essential :

15+ years of experience in BFSI

Experience in managing Retail and Commercial Banking Operations, Sales, Contact Centre, IT and related areas preferred

Experience of working in a shared services organization preferred

Proven ability to drive discipline, process orientation and quality control in a large complex organization

Desirable :

Experience leading an Operations Shared Services set up

Experience with continuous improvement methodology in a services led environment

Strong operational understanding of Banking Operations

Name of post : Head of Human Resources

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Post Graduation Diploma in Management / MBA or Post Graduation with specialization in Personnel Management or Human Resources related field (Labour Relations / Labour Studies / Organization Development / Organization Behaviour, etc.) from a university recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Experience :

15+ years of HR experience of which at least 5 years should be in capacity of a HR Head of a reputed organization with sizeable employee base.

Experience in any service industry, preferably in financial services sector.

Experience in Shared Services entities of BFSI companies preferred.

Name of post : Head of Technology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Engineering Graduate or MCA from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India /Govt. bodies/AICTE etc. Preference shall be given to the Candidates who possess B.E. / B.Tech. / M.E. / M.Tech from a recognized University / Institution in Software Engineering/ Computer Science & Engineering / Information Technology / Computer Technology / Electronics / Electronics

& Communications.

Preferred Qualification: Post Graduation Diploma in Management / MBA from a University recognized by the Govt. of India/Govt. bodies/AICTE

Experience :

Minimum 12 years of overall post-qualification experience in IT with regulated financial services organization or in technology/ software organizations engaged in creating large scale products/ platforms/ applications for the BFSI industry.

Out of the above, minimum 4 years of experience should have been in leading teams in the area of Datacenters, Networking, Infrastructure management and operations shared services setup/ operations services subsidiary.

Strong understanding of Technology in a Banking context across applications, infrastructure and security aspects

Exposure to data sharing and data privacy guidelines

Desirable : Experience in leading technology for Operations Shared Services set up

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with self-attested copies of relevant documents to the Chief General Manager (CDO & CLO), Indian Bank Corporate Office, HRM Department, Recruitment Section 254-260, Avvai Shanmugham Salai, Royapettah, Chennai, Pin – 600 014, Tamil Nadu

The envelope should be super scribed “Application for Engagement as Professional on Contract Basis for Wholly Owned Subsidiary (Proposed) -2023”

Last date for receipt of applications is 18th December 2023

Application Fees :

Rs 100/- (inclusive of GST) for SC / ST / PwBD candidates.

Rs 1000/- (inclusive of GST) for all other Candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here