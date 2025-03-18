Applications are invited for recruitment of 28 vacant positions or career in India Exim Bank Assam.

Export-Import Bank of India or India Exim Bank Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Management Trainee, Deputy Manager and Chief Manager.

Name of posts :

Management Trainee – Digital Technology

Management Trainee – Research and Analysis

Management Trainee – Rajbhasha

Management Trainee – Legal

Deputy Manager – Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I)

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I)

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III)

No. of posts :

Management Trainee – Digital Technology : 10

Management Trainee – Research and Analysis : 5

Management Trainee – Rajbhasha : 2

Management Trainee – Legal : 5

Deputy Manager – Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) : 4

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) : 1

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III) : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Management Trainee – Digital Technology : Minimum 60% marks or equivalent grade in B.E.

/ B.Tech degree in Computer Science / Information Technology / Electronics and Communication OR 60% marks in both Graduation and MCA

Management Trainee – Research and Analysis : Postgraduate in Economics with minimum 60%

marks or equivalent grade in both Graduation and Post Graduation.

Management Trainee – Rajbhasha :

Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent CGPA in Graduation.

AND

Master’s Degree of a recognised university in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

OR

Master’s degree of a recognised university in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with

Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of an examination at the degree level.

OR

Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi and English as a compulsory or elective subject or either of this as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree level.

Management Trainee – Legal : Graduate Degree in Law / LLB. For integrated LLB course, minimum marks of 60%. For regular LLB, minimum 60% marks in both Graduation and LLB.

Deputy Manager – Legal (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) :

Graduate Degree in Law/LLB with minimum 60% marks. For integrated LLB course, minimum marks of 60%. For regular LLB, minimum 60% marks in both Graduation and LLB. Practicing advocate with 1 year experience would be preferred. Candidates with at least 1 year of post-qualification legal experience and should possess excellent oral and written communication skills and must be able to present and defend complex legal arguments. Candidates must have knowledge of banking law & practice regulations and procedures and recovery proceedings under SARFAESI Act, DRT, IBC and recovery actions.

Deputy Manager (Deputy Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Junior Management I) :

Associate Membership (ACS) of the ICSI & Regular Graduation. Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. Additional academic qualifications like MBA / LLB will be preferred. Candidates with minimum 1 year of work experience after obtaining

membership of ICSI. Candidate having work experience of ensuring compliance with the secretarial provisions applicable to “High Value Debt Listed Entity’’ under the SEBI LODR Regulations will be preferred.

Chief Manager (Compliance Officer) (Grade / Scale Middle Management III) : Associate Membership (ACS) of the ICSI & Regular Graduation. Minimum 60% aggregate marks / equivalent Cumulative Grade Points Average (CGPA), in Graduation. Additional academic qualifications like MBA / LLB will be preferred. Candidates with minimum 10 years’ work experience of which minimum 5 years should be after obtaining membership of ICSI. Should possess work experience of ensuring conformity with the regulatory provisions applicable to a listed entity in letter and spirit

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.eximbankindia.in/

Candidates need to apply online only from March 22, 2025 up to April 15, 2025. No other mode of application will be accepted.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here