Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Post-Doc and SRF Direct in the project entitled, “Designing multi-knowledge protocols to transform transboundary policies for hydroclimatic extremes (DEMO TAPE)” at the Centre for Disaster Management and Research. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Post-Doc

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

Ph.D in Environment/ Environment Science/ Climate Studies from a recognized university with good academic record Experience of research in water energy nexus and science-policy interface Experience in working with climate models with good understanding of hydroclimatic extremes Interdisciplinary research experience Knowledge of both quantitative and qualitative research methods

Name of post : SRF Direct

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

BE/ B Tech in Civil Engineering M Tech in Water Resources Engineering. Experience in Developing and Implementing Hydrodynamic model.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates have to appear in a Walk-in Interview, which is on 11th March 2025 (Tuesday) at 10:00 am. The venue is in Meeting room, Civil Engineering Department, IIT Guwahati, Assam

How to apply :

Applicants may appear for the interview along with an application/CV on plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. and submit photocopies of relevant documents and 2 copies of passport size photos at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here