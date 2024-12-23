Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Project Engineer in the project entitled “Scheme for financial assistance for setting up of Electronics & ICT Academies” altogether at the Centre for Educational Technology (CET). Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, altogether came into being in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati also happen in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and also five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Its campus is on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With the majestic Brahmaputra on one side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning. It is the only academic institution in India that has a place among the top 100 world universities . It has a ranking in the list of the London-based Times Higher Education (THE) in the year 2014 . The institute continues to maintain its superior position even today in various International Rankings.

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification and Experience:

Master’s degree in Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with 04 years of relevant experience OR Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from a recognized University/ Institute with 08 years of relevant experience. Candidates having knowledge of mapping NSQF Levelling, experience in training and also consultancy and have to travel as and when required in the project is desirable.

How to apply :

Applicants may apply online for the above posts through the website https://eict.iitg.ac.in/recruitment before 6th January, 2025 (17:00 Hrs)

