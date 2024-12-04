Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) and JRF in the project entitled “An AI based control system for energy resiliency of critical facilities in remote areas” at the Department

of Electronics and Electrical Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B.Tech/M.Tech or similar in any relevant engineering discipline (electrical/electronics and related, mechanical, chemical, aerospace, automotive), or M.Sc.in physics or mathematics. Candidate

needs to be GATE (or any other NET exam apart from GATE) qualified to receive the stated pay scale. The candidate should know programming (MATLAB or python or similar) and have hands-on experience with microprocessors

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

B. Tech or similar in any relevant engineering discipline (electrical/electronics and related, such as mechanical, chemical, aerospace, automotive). The candidate should have some hands-on experience with Arduino-type microprocessors.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for online interview on 19th December 2024 at 10 AM over MS Teams/ Google Meet.

How to apply :

Candidates may send an application, a signed cover letter with a CV, pass certificates and marksheets of all educational qualifications starting from high school leaving certificate

(HSLC /class X), work experience if any, address, contact phone no., and email as a single pdf document by 18th December 2024 to the email address of the PI [email protected]

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here