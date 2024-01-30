Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I in the project titled “Pilot scale demonstration of ABE fermentation using Clostridial platform and low-cost substrates with integrated in-situ product recovery” under DBT PAN IIT Centre for Bioenergy: Phase II at the department of Biosciences and Bioengineering in 2024. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has altogether eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s campus is altogether on a sprawling 285 hectares plot of land on the north bank of the river Brahmaputra around 20 kms from the heart of the city. With majestic Brahmaputra by side, and with hills and vast open spaces on others, the campus provides an ideal setting for learning.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications :

PhD or equivalent degree or having 3 years of research experience after M. Tech / ME with at least one research paper in SCI journal.

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 13th February 2024 at 10 AM in BSBE Department Seminar hall at IIT Guwahati

How to apply :

Candidates may send an advance copy of CV mentioning all educational qualification, experience etc. altogether to debasishd@iitg.ac.in latest by 12/02/2024 (5pm).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here