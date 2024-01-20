Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam in 2024.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in the project entitled “Road Surface Quality Assessment Of Selected Border Roads Sections Of India Through Advanced Remote Sensing Technique” at the Department of Civil Engineering in 2024

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37830/- per month

Qualification :

Post Graduate in basic science or Graduate/Post Graduate in Professional Course selected

through a process described through any one of the following:

1. Scholars selected through National Eligibility Test-CSIR-UGC NET including lectureship (Assistant Professorship) and GATE altogether.

2. The selection process through National Level examinations conducted by Central Government Departments and their Agencies and institutions altogether such as DST, DBT, DAE, DOs, DRDO, MHRD, ICAR, ICMR, IISc, IISCR etc. +2 years of Research Experience also.

Candidates with Remote Sensing and GIS expertise with modeling and coding skills are also desired.

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 29th January 2024 at 11 AM through video conferencing

How to apply :

Candidates must send application/CV (details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc.) altogether to rbharti@iitg.ac.in on or before 25th January 2024

The Principal Investigator will contact all shortlisted candidates through email for further details about the online Interview.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the interview.

Candidates will not be sent any call letter separately.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here