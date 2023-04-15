Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Associate Project Engineer and Assistant Project Scientist in the project entitled “Development of a pilot plant for production of high value, flaked/powder and stabalized liquid or

infusion type products from a wide variety of plants with exotic flavour aroma, bioactivity or

functionality from indigenous plants of Hailakandi” at the department of School of Agro and Rural

Technology

Name of post : Associate Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 41850.00 per month

Qualification : Master’s degree in Engineering / Design or Bachelor’s degree in Engineering / Design + 3 years of experience

Also Read : Shweta Tiwari’s beauty secrets that make her look radiant and youthful

Name of post : Assistant Project Scientist

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 26030.00 per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Science/Humanities

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in the Online Interview on 24th April 2023 (Monday) at 10 am

Also Read : Top dishes of Santa Sarmah who becomes 1st contestant to reach Top 5 of MasterChef India Season 7

How to apply : Candidates need to submit an application along with CV and certificates for all

educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E – mail etc. to siddharthafp@iitg.ac.in by 23rd April 5 pm

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here