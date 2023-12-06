Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of JRF (GATE) in a DSTSERB sponsored project entitled, “Security Analysis of Compiler Optimization Techniques” in the Department of Computer Science and Engineering. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, the sixth member of the IIT fraternity, was established in 1994. The academic programme of IIT Guwahati commenced in 1995. At present the Institute has eleven departments, seven inter-disciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering , science, healthcare, management and humanities disciplines, offering B.Tech., B.Des., M.A., M.Des., M.Tech., M.Sc., MBA and Ph.D. programmes.

Name of post : JRF (GATE)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 37210/- per month

Qualification :

ME/MTech in CS/IT or related subjects with GATE qualified in CS at least once OR BE/BTech in CS/IT/EC or related subjects with valid GATE score in CS/EC

Selection Procedure :

An online interview will be held on 18th December 2023.

The shortlisted candidates have to appear in the online interview.

The call letter will be send via email on 16th December 2023.

Selection will be based on the performance of the candidate in the selection process.

Candidates will not be sent any call letter by post.

How to apply :

Candidates are requested to apply through email to ckarfa@iitg.ac.in by 15th December 2023 (Friday) with the subject of the Email as “Application for the JRF in Security Analysis of Compiler Optimization Techniques”

The email must have accompanied with applicant’s CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email id.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here