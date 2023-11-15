Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate-I and Project Fellow in the project entitled, “Bilingual experience in heritage language speakers and its impact on cognitive control: creating database from varying socio-cultural background” at the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Research Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : PhD in Linguistics, with focus on experimental psycholinguistics. At least six (6) months of post PhD teaching OR research experience is mandatory. Knowledge of creating, running and analyzing experimental research are required. Candidates should also have demonstrable ability of writing research articles (at least one (1) published research paper desirable)

Salary : Rs. 56710.00 per month

Name of post : Project Fellow

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : MA/MSc in Linguistics, Psychology, Cognitive Science. Experience of carrying out

experimental research as well as field work is desirable

Salary : Rs. 28980.00 per month

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in an online interview, which is scheduled on 27th November 2023 (Monday) at 11:00 am. Shortlisted candidates will be informed about the online meeting credentials

How to apply : Candidates may send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant

documents should be sent on or before 25th November 2023 (11.00 am) to the Principal Investigator by email bidisha@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here