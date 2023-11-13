Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative post or career in IIT Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of SRF (Direct) in the project titled “Unravelling the Functional Mechanism of Target Recognition and Cleavage in an Unusual CRISPR-Cas System” at the department of Biosciences and Bioengineering.

Name of post : SRF (Direct)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40600/- per month

Essential Qualification :

i) BE/B.Tech or ME/ M.Tech or MSc in life sciences or biotechnology with atleast two years of

research experience in Molecular/RNA biology.

ii) Qualified in NET/GATE or equivalent national eligibility test.

iii) Candidate should have sound experience in cloning, protein expression & purification and standard molecular biology techniques.

Selection Procedure : Candidates have to appear in the online interview on November 28, 2023 (Tuesday). Shortlisted candidates will be called through email for the online interview with interview link.

How to apply : Candidates may send an advance copy of CV mentioning all educational qualifications, experience, contact details, valid GATE/NET details etc. along with scanned copies of relevant documents must be sent to banand@iitg.ac.in latest by November 24, 2023 (5 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here