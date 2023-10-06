Assam Career IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entitled “Development

of Underwater Organism-supported Breathing System: A Plant-based approach.”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : B. Tech (Mechanical Engineering or Equiavalent) with Gate Score or Higher Qualification (Ph.D / M.Tech in Mecahnical Engineering or Equivalent) may be considered as

equivalent to the B. Tech With Gate Score

Pay : Rs. 31000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay. B. Tech Candidate without Gate Score will get a salary of Rs. 22,000 (Consolidated). Candidate without Gate Score will be designated as “Assistant Project Engineer”.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to view previously made Projects (if applicable) to: pranabm@iitg.ac.in keeping careers@iitgtidf.com in CC on or before 11/10/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here