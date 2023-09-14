Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Project Engineer in the project entitled, “Design of an Automatic Communication System Through Cloud Computing using Sensor Based Automatic

Input for efficient operation of Ranganadi HEP with due Emphasis on Downstream Concerns upto

confluence with Subansiri River-Part B” at the department of Civil Engineering.

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Minimum Qualification: BE/B.Tech in Computer Science Engineering /Civil Engineering.

Desired Qualification: Experience in Computer Programming & Modelling. Candidate having GATE will be preferred. Candidate having Master’s Degree in relevant field can also apply

Salary : Rs. 37830.00 per month

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 20th September 2023 (Wednesday) at 10 am in Civil Engineering Dept. IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates should send advance copy of CV giving details of all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., email etc. along with scan copies of relevant documents on or before 18th September 2023 (10 am) to the Principal Investigator by email to aks@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here