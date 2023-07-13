Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF).

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 31000/- + 16% of Basic Pay as HRA. B.Tech candidate without GATE Score will get a salary of Rs 22,000 (Consolidated). Candidate without GATE score will be designated as “Assistant Project Engineer”

Qualification : B.Tech (Mechanical Engineering or equivalent) with GATE Score or Higher Qualification (Ph. D /M. Tech in Mechanical Engineering or Equivalent) may be considered as equivalent to the B. Tech with GATE Score. Experience in 3D Printing, CAM Program, Good Knowledge in Industrial robot operation, CNC Machines, 5- Axis CNC Machine, Good Knowledge in Solid works is preferable.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to View Previously made Projects (if applicable) to sajan.kapil@iitg.ac.in and CC to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 24/07/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here