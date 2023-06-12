Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of JRF.

Name of post : JRF

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Electrical or related Engineering with GATE Score.

Pay : Rs. 31000/- per month + 16% of Basic Pay. B. Tech Candidate without GATE Score will get a salary of Rs. 22000 ( Consolidated). Candidate without gate score will be designated as “ Assistant Project Engineer”.

How to apply : Candidates may mail their CV with mark sheets, certificates of educational qualifications and experiences (if any) along with copies of relevant documents and Links to View Previously made Projects (if applicable) to chandank@iitg.ac.in and CC to careers@iitgtidf.com on or before 15/06/2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

