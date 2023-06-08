Assam Career : IIT Guwahati Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Project Engineer and Administrative Assistant in the Project Management Unit (PMU) at Jyoti and Bhupat Mehta School of Health Sciences and Technology (JBMSHST).

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 50000/- per month

Qualification : PhD degree in engineering or M.Tech +3 years’ experience or B.Tech +6 years’ experience. In case of PhDs, Bachelor’s and Master’s degree should be in Engineering. In case of

masters Bachelor’s degree should be in Engineering

Name of post : Assistant Project Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science and Engineering.

Name of post : Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification : Master’s degree or Bachelor’s degree in Commerce with 4 years of experience in the relevant areas

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 22nd June at 10 AM in Conference Room, Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati

How to apply : Candidates have to send advance copy of their CV mentioning all

educational qualifications, experience etc. to shst_off@iitg.ac.in within 18.06.2023 (9 PM).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here