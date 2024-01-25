Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IIMC Assam.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Visiting Faculty and also of Academic cum Teaching Associate on contract basis.

Name of post : Visiting Faculty

No. of posts : 3

Educational Qualification:

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication altogether with minimum 55% marks.

ii) The Candidate should have cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by UGC.

Or Similar test accredited by the UGC, like SLET/SET or who are or also have been awarded a Ph.D. Degree in accordance with the University Grants Commission (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil/Ph.D. Degree), Regulations, 2009 or 2016.

iii) Any candidate having Ph.D. Degree in Mass Communication will also be preferred.

Experience:

Minimum three years of Teaching/ Industry experience in the relevant field being applied e.g.

Print/ Broadcast/ Digital Media/ Advertising/ New Media etc.

Name of post : Academic cum Teaching Associate

No. of posts : 7

Educational Qualification:

i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication altogether with at least 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent graded score.

OR

Graduate in any subject with minimum 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Mass

Media/ Journalism and Mass Communication.

ii) The candidates having cleared National Eligibility Test (NET) conducted by the UGC also will be

preferred

Experience :

Minimum two years of teaching/ Industry experience altogether in relevant discipline

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through the Google Form link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScevVuEX4-X1CCEr3U4YMhfWXCH370y4Gn-vdLY8x1w76unHA/viewform?usp=sf_link

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5:00 pm of 12th February, 2024.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here