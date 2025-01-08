Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IIE Guwahati Assam.

Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Mentor.

Name of post : Mentor

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30,000/- to Rs. 35,000/- per month

Educational Qualification:

Post graduate/Graduate in any subject with mathematics as a subject till class XII, preferably from a management/commerce or engineering background.

Work Experience:

3-4 years of work experience in operations for profit enterprise or in implementing non-farm livelihood interventions.

Preference will be given to:

Experience in managing large scale program in non-farm livelihoods promotion for rural poor and experience in enterprise promotion, business advisory services, forward and backward linkages. Program management skills with experience of imparting training. Strong data based decision making and data analysis skills. Proficiency in excel / other spreadsheet software. Track record of working with rural areas and promoting non-farm livelihoods of rural communities. Language: Proficiency in spoken and written English and Hindi is required. Candidates with prior experience of handling SVEP Project shall have an added advantage.

Job Responsibilities:

To ensure rollout of the SVEP program in the blocks, including completion of the baseline and market potential study and preparation of the DPR. To co-ordinate and act as a bridge between the block staff of the SRLM, the community organizations and also the village level project staff, be part of the implementation process of the SVEP. To guide and also train the CRP-EPs on all aspects of their work. To guide and also train the BRC members on all aspects of their work. To participate in all the processes of implementation of the SVEP. To help operationalize the MIS for SVEP, monitor progress of the SVEP and share the same with all the stakeholders–SRLM/PIA/NRO/NRLM. To implement the program using the SVEP software. To ensure adherence to norms and completion of processes related to procurement of equipment for the BRC. To help institutionalize the Block Resource Centre and make it part of all the SRLM processes in the block. To help create a repository of business logics and training material at the BRCs. To be part of the State level business advisory team for creating local benchmarks for enterprises and forgiving seasonality based business advisories.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications through post / courier (Hard copy) to The Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship, Lalmati, Basistha Charali, Guwahati-29, Assam

They may also send it via email at [email protected]

The following particulars altogether to be sent to the address given below:

(i) The post applied for must be super scribed at the top of the envelope.

(ii) Detail Bio data/CV of the candidate. (must contain email ID & also Mobile Number)

(iii) Two passport size photographs also

(iv) Photo copies / Scan Copies also of the certificates in support of various qualifications / experience mentioned in the Bio data/ CV.

(v) Two reference under whom the candidate working before or known person

The last date of application submission is on or before 14th January, 2025 till 5.00 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here