Assam Career IGNOU Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in IGNOU Assam in 2024.

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of one full-time Administrative Associate (Non-Academic) in Research Unit on Contractual basis initially for a period of Six Months in 2024. Further extension may be given on the basis of satisfactory performance. The maximum period of the term will be two years from the date of appointment. The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), established by an Act of Parliament in 1985, has continuously striven to build an inclusive knowledge society through inclusive education. It has tried to increase the Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) by offering high-quality teaching through the Open and Distance Learning (ODL) mode. The University began by offering two academic programmes in 1987, i.e., Diploma in Management and Diploma in Distance Education, with a strength of 4,528 students.

Name of post : Administrative Associate (Non-Academic)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline

ii) Minimum 05 years of Experience in Student Support Matters, Financial and Administrative work in Open University System.

iii) Working knowledge of Excel, M.S. Word etc.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their Curriculum Vitae bearing recent passport size colour photograph along with copies of their duly attested certificates and testimonials to the Director, Research Unit, Room 03, Savitribai Phule Bhawan, Opposite Guest House, IGNOU, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi-110068 within 2nd February 2023

You are requested to fill in the google form the link of which is given below :

https://forms.gle/Du4fEEdtjUvsys6N8

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here