Assam Career IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 35 vacant teaching positions in Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU).

Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Professor, Associate Professor and Assistant Professor on direct recruitment basis in various Schools of Studies.

Name of post : Professor

No. of posts : 17

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Urdu : 1

Anthropology : 1

Sociology : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Chemistry : 1

Mathematics : 1

Physics : 1

Statistics : 1

Health Science : 1

Nursing : 1

Law : 1

Journalism & New Media Studies : 1

Tourism and Hospitality Service : 1

Environmental Studies : 1

Social Work : 1

Translation Studies and Training : 1

Pay Scale : Academic Level 14 of 7th CPC – Rs. 1,44,200 – Rs. 2,18,200/-

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 12

Discipline wise vacancies :

English : 1

Urdu : 2

Anthropology : 1

Public Administration : 1

Biochemistry : 1

Health Science : 1

Gender and Development Studies : 1

Tourism and Hospitality Service : 1

Inter Disciplinary & Trans Disciplinary Studies : 1

Social Work : 1

Foreign Languages : 1

Pay Scale : Academic Level 13A of 7th CPC-Rs. 1,31,400 – Rs. 2,17,100/-

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 6

Discipline wise vacancies :

Geology : 1

Agriculture Economics & Extension : 1

Journalism & New Media Studies : 1

Environment Studies : 1

Visual Arts (Painting) : 1

Pay Scale : Academic Level 10 of 7th CPC – Rs. 57,700/- 1,82,400/-

Eligibility Criteria : The Minimum eligibility conditions shall be as per University Grants Commission Regulations, 2018 and subsequent amendments thereto and wherever required, norms of concerned Regulatory bodies like, NCTE, MCI, etc.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://www.ignou.ac.in/ from 15th October 2023 till 15th November 2023

The hard copy of the printout of application submitted online along with self-attested copies of necessary certificates/documents should reach the Director, Academic Coordination Division, Indira Gandhi National Open University, Maidan Garhi, New Delhi110068 through registered/speed post on or before 20th November 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here