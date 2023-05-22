Assam Career : ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Council Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.
Indian Council Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant positions under the project entitled “Microbial Detection within minutes: Development of rapid, low cost, ultra sensitive, mobile app-based CRISPR Technologies for detection of clinically important bacterial infections and drug resistance.”
Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate Degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects with 3 (three) years of research experience
Or
Master’s degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects.
Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
Name of post : Project Technician-III (Field Worker)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician
Or
12th pass in science subjects and one year DMLT plus one year relevant experience in a recognized organization
Or
12th pass in science subjects and two years relevant laboratory experience. BSc degree shall be treated as three years experience
Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month
Age Limit : 30 years
Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above posts will be held on 7th June 2023 in ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh. Time of reporting for the interview is up to 10:30 AM on the said date
How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and
certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview/written test.
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here