Assam Career : ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Council Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh.

Indian Council Medical Research-Regional Medical Research Centre (ICMR-RMRCNE) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for two vacant positions under the project entitled “Microbial Detection within minutes: Development of rapid, low cost, ultra sensitive, mobile app-based CRISPR Technologies for detection of clinically important bacterial infections and drug resistance.”

Name of post : Project Assistant (Research Assistant)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate Degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects with 3 (three) years of research experience

Or

Master’s degree in Biochemistry/Biotechnology/Molecular Biology/Molecular Genetics or other relevant subjects.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Project Technician-III (Field Worker)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and two years diploma in Medical Laboratory Technician

Or

12th pass in science subjects and one year DMLT plus one year relevant experience in a recognized organization

Or

12th pass in science subjects and two years relevant laboratory experience. BSc degree shall be treated as three years experience

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview for the above posts will be held on 7th June 2023 in ICMR-RMRCNE Dibrugarh. Time of reporting for the interview is up to 10:30 AM on the said date

How to apply : Candidates may walk-in for interview/written test and submit their applications in the prescribed format, duly filled in all respects along with all required supporting documents and

certificates, duly self-attested, at the office on the day of the interview/written test.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here