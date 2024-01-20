Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICMR Assam.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in National Institute of Malaria Research.

Name of post : Personal Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

ii) 120 w.p.m. in short hand in English and Hindi

iii) Working knowledge of computer (MS Office / Power Point)

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) 12th class pass or equivalent

ii) 80 w.p.m. in short hand in English and Hindi

Name of post : Upper Division Clerk

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline

ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer

Name of post : Lower Division Clerk

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

i) 12th class pass or equivalent

ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nimr.org.in up to 5.30 PM of 4th March 2024

Application Fees : Rs. 300/-. SC / ST. PwD, Women and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here