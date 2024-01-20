Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICMR Assam.
Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of eight vacant positions or career in National Institute of Malaria Research.
Name of post : Personal Assistant
No. of posts : 1
Qualification :
i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
ii) 120 w.p.m. in short hand in English and Hindi
iii) Working knowledge of computer (MS Office / Power Point)
Name of post : Stenographer
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
i) 12th class pass or equivalent
ii) 80 w.p.m. in short hand in English and Hindi
Name of post : Upper Division Clerk
No. of posts : 2
Qualification :
i) Bachelor’s degree in any discipline
ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer
Name of post : Lower Division Clerk
No. of posts : 3
Qualification :
i) 12th class pass or equivalent
ii) Typing speed of 35 w.p.m. in English or 30 w.p.m. in Hindi on computer
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website recruitment.nimr.org.in up to 5.30 PM of 4th March 2024
Application Fees : Rs. 300/-. SC / ST. PwD, Women and Ex-Servicemen candidates are exempted from payment of application fees
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here