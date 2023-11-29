Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in ICMR NIV Dibrugarh Assam.

ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Pune (ICMR NIV) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in its Dibrugarh Assam unit for its short-term research projects titled “Surveillance and virological investigation of hand, foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) and acute gastroenteritis in pediatric population of North Eastern States of India”.

Name of post : Project Technical Support-III (equivalent to Project Assistant)

No. of posts : 2

Emoluments : Rs. 31,000/- p.m.

Essential Qualification : Three years Graduate in Life Science: specialization required – Microbiology / Biotechnology / Virology with three years experience OR Masters degree in the above subjects

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Technical Support-II (equivalent to Project Technician-III)

No. of posts : 8

Emoluments : Rs. 18,000/- p.m.

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects AND Diploma (MLT/DMLT) with five years experience

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be held on 18th December 2023 in ICMR-National Institute of Virology, Dibrugarh Unit, ICMR-RMRC North East Region, Bokul, Near Polytechnic College, Lahowal, Dibrugarh, Assam- 786010. Reporting time is from 09.00 – 10.00 AM (Candidates arriving late after 10.00 am will not be entertained under any circumstances)

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for the interview with duly filled in and signed application form with their bio data and all original documents along with one set of photocopies in proof of their educational qualification, experience, age and identity etc.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here