Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career under ICAR NRCP Guwahati Assam.

ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig (ICAR NRCP) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Research Associate and Laboratory Assistant under the DBT funded Project entitled “Cataloguing of genomic and transcriptomic

signature in indigenous pig tolerant to African swine fever virus.”

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 49000/- + 18% HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential: PhD in Animal Genetics & Breeding/Veterinary Microbiology/Veterinary Medicine/ Veterinary Public Health/ Veterinary Pathology/ Animal Biotechnology/ Biochemistry (Animal Science) or PhD in life science OR Master degree in life science or M.V.Sc in above related disciplines

or

M.Tech in Biotechnology/Biochemistry with at least 3 years of research experience in molecular techniques, microbiological works and at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) Journal

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidate having experience in Molecular biology &

bioinformatics related works.

Age: upper age limit 40 years for Man & 45 for Women (Relaxation is admissible in case of

SC/ ST/OBC/PD as per GOI instructions)

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Emoluments : Rs. 20000/- + 18% HRA per month

Qualification :

Essential: B.Sc/3 Years Diploma in Engineering & Technology.

Desirable: Preference will be given to the candidate having experience working in laboratory works & management.

Age: Upper age limit 50 years (Relaxation is admissible in case of SC/ST/OBC/PD as per GOI

instructions)

Selection Procedure :

A walk-in-interview will be conducted on 19.12.2023 from 11.00AM onwards at ICAR-National Research Centre on Pig, Rani, Guwahati, Assam.

How to apply :

Candidate must bring his/her application with latest CV along with two passport size photographs, attested copies of all certificates, testimonials, experience certificate, publications, no objection certificate from employer (if already employed).

All Original certificates must be produced at the time of interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here