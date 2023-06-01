Assam Career : IBPS RRB Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for over 8000 vacant positions under Regional Rural Banks (RRB) across India by Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers (Scale-I, II & III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose).

Name of post : Office Assistants (Multipurpose)

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent

Age Limit : Between 18 years and 28 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 02.06.1995 and later than 01.06.2005 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale I

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent. Preference will be given to the candidates having degree in Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Cooperation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics or

Accountancy

Age Limit : Above 18 years – Below 30 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1993 and later than 31.05.2005 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale II

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in relevant discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate.

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 32 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1991 and later than 31.05.2002 (both dates inclusive)

Name of post : Officer Scale III

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognized University or its equivalent with a minimum of 50% marks in aggregate. Preference will be given to the candidates having Degree/ Diploma in Banking, Finance, Marketing, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Animal Husbandry, Veterinary Science, Agricultural Engineering, Pisciculture, Agricultural Marketing and Co-operation, Information Technology, Management, Law, Economics and Accountancy.

Age Limit : Above 21 years – Below 40 years i.e. candidates should not have been born earlier than 03.06.1983 and later than 31.05.2002 (both dates inclusive)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.ibps.in/ from 01.06.2023 to 21.06.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here