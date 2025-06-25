Applications are invited for recruitment of six vacant positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science and Technology (IASST), Guwahati, Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Project Scientists, Project Associates and Project Assistants under the DBT-funded project entitled “Quality Control and Quality Assurance Laboratory and Facilitation Centre for Pharmacopeia Standardisation of Herbals and Phytopharmaceuticals in North East India”

Name of post : Project Scientist – II

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification :

1. PhD in Natural Product Chemistry/Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical Sciences or related disciplines.

2. Demonstrated experience of at least 3 years working with isolation and characterization of natural products.

Desirable Qualification : Experience in quality systems (e.g., NABL/GLP/GMP), HRMS handling,

SOP writing, and publications in reputed journals.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 67,000 + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 40 years (relaxable as per rules)

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class Bachelor’s degree in Science (any science discipline) with good

communication skills

Desirable Qualification : Experience in office administration, MS Office, e-office, Project Management

Monthly Salary : Rs. 20,000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 40 years (relaxable as per rules)

Name of post : Project Associate (Technical-Natural Product Chemistry)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class MS/MSc/M.Pharm – Natural Product / Natural Product

Chemistry/Chemistry

Desirable Qualification : Experience in analytical chemistry, phytochemical testing, instrumentation, TLC/HPTLC/HPLC/LCMS

Monthly Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 35 years (relaxable as per rules)

Name of post : Project Associate (Technical-Pharmaceutical Sciences)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class M.Pharm/MS (Pharm)/ Master’s in Pharmacology/ Pharmaceutical Sciences (any disciplines)

Desirable Qualification : Experience in ethnopharmacology/natural product formulation and

bioassays/animal handling and experiments

Monthly Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 35 years (relaxable as per rules)

Name of post : Project Associate (Technical-Taxonomy/ Pharmacognosy/ Ayurvedic Medicine)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class M.Pharm/MS (Pharm)/Master’s in Pharmacognosy or BAMS (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery)

Desirable Qualification : Experience working in taxonomic identification, crude plant part

microscopy, botanical authentication, and polyherbal formulation

Monthly Salary : Rs. 31,000/- + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 35 years (relaxable as per rules)

Name of post : Project Associate (Technical-Microbiology/Biotechnology)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : First Class Master’s (M.Sc.) in Microbiology or Biotechnology

Desirable Qualification : Experience in microbial testing, molecular biology techniques, Western

blot/RTPCR, etc.

Monthly Salary : Rs. 31,000 + 18% HRA

Age Limit : Up to 35 years (relaxable as per rules)

How to apply :

Interested candidates may apply via online mode (given below) in the prescribed format along with scanned copies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), certificate of NET/GATE or similar examination qualifications, any other testimonials, and research articles (if any) in the following link: http://iasst.gov.in

Last date for submission of applications is 15th July 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here