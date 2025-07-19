Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Associate Professors.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level -13 (Rs. 118500 – Rs. 214100)

Upper Age limit: 50 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in Information Technology/Mathematics/ Statistics/Bioinformatics/ any areas of Life-Sciences with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. Degree in Data Science/ Statistics/ Mathematics/ Computer Science/Information Technology/ Bioinformatics or in any thrust research areas in Physical/Life Sciences at IASST.

Essential Experience:

Ten-year post-Ph.D. of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor-II/Scientist-C level (7th CPC Pay level 11) or higher with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, the candidate must have at least one student awarded Ph.D. under his/her principal guide-ship.

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level -13 (Rs. 118500 – Rs. 214100)

Upper Age limit: 50 years

Essential Qualification:

Master’s degree in any areas of Life Sciences or Pharmacy/ Pharmacology with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record

throughout.

And

Ph.D. in any area of Life Sciences/Pharmacy/Pharmacology/ Pharmaceuticals.

Essential Experience:

Ten years post-Ph.D., of which at least five years at the level of Assistant Professor-II/Scientist-C level (7th CPC Pay level 11) or higher with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals. Additionally, the candidate must have at least one student awarded Ph.D. under their principal guide-ship

Name of post : Associate Professor-I

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level -12 (Rs. 78800 – Rs. 209200)

Upper Age limit: 45 years

Essential qualification: Master’s degree in Physics with first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout.

And

Ph.D. in Physics (with a research topic in experimental Plasma Physics/ Plasma applications).

Essential Experience: A minimum of 6 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/ Foreign Institutions/ Universities of comparable standard with excellent research record as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer-reviewed journals.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://iasst.gov.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 17th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here