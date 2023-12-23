Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or career in IASST Guwahati Assam.

Institute of Advanced Study in Science & Technology (IASST) Guwahati Assam is inviting applications from qualified Indian nationals (including Persons of Indian Origins (PIOs) and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs)) for recruitment of Faculty positions or career at the level of Associate Professor.

Name of post : Associate Professor-II

No. of posts : 3

Pay Scale : Level -13 (Rs. 118500 – Rs. 214100)

Essential qualification:

Master’s degree in any branch of Physics, Chemical Science, Data Science, Bioinformatics, Statistics or Computer Science, Life Sciencewith first class or equivalent (in terms of Grades or marks) at the preceding degree and excellent academic record throughout as evidenced by patents and/or publications in peer reviewed journals.

And

Ph.D. in relevant disciplines

Experience:

A minimum of 10 years post-PhD teaching/ research/ professional experience in any other Indian/Foreign Institutions/Universities of comparable standard.

Evidence of leadership and proven record of having sponsored research projects, guiding PhD students, teamwork, and participation in professional societies activities.

Desirable:

Post-Ph.D. experience of working in the fields of relevant disciplines

Upper Age limit: 50 years. Age as prescribed shall be as on the ‘closing date for receiving application’. Age relaxation for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC/other categories as per Government of India rules/orders on the subject

How to apply :

Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://iasst.gov.in/ up to 21st January 2024

A list of candidates short-listed and not short-listed for personal interviews shall be notified on

the Institute website.

No correspondence will be entertained from candidates regarding conduct and result of interview and reasons for not being called for interview

No TA/DA will be provided for appearing in the interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here