Assam Career : Hojai Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various legal positions under Hojai Judiciary Assam.
The Office of District Legal Services Authority, Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel and Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel.
Name of post : Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale (in Rupees) : 65,000/- to 80,000/-
Eligibility Criteria :
- Practice in Criminal Law for at least 10 years
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent understanding of criminal law
- Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a defense counsel
- Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others with capability to lead
- Must have handled at least 30 criminal trials in Sessions Courts
- Knowledge of computer system, preferable
- Quality to lead the team with capacity to manage the office
Also Read : Assam Tourism : National parks that you must shortlist among the places to visit in Assam
Name of post : Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel
No. of posts : 1
Pay Scale (in Rupees) : 40,000/- to 60,000/-
Eligibility Criteria :
- Practice in Criminal Law for at least 7 years
- Excellent oral and written communication skills
- Excellent understanding of criminal law
- Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a defense counsel
- Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others
- Must have handled at least 20 criminal trials in Sessions Courts
- IT Knowledge with proficiency in work.
Also Read : Meghalaya Tourism : Top 10 places to visit in Shillong
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all testimonials through speed post or in an envelope personally in the “Office of the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority,
Hojai, Court Campus, Sankardev Nagar, Dist.- Hojai, Assam, PIN- 782442″ on or before 8th June, 2023 by 17:00 hours
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here