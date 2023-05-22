Assam Career : Hojai Judiciary Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various legal positions under Hojai Judiciary Assam.

The Office of District Legal Services Authority, Hojai is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel and Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel.

Name of post : Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (in Rupees) : 65,000/- to 80,000/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Practice in Criminal Law for at least 10 years

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent understanding of criminal law

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a defense counsel

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others with capability to lead

Must have handled at least 30 criminal trials in Sessions Courts

Knowledge of computer system, preferable

Quality to lead the team with capacity to manage the office

Name of post : Deputy Chief Legal Aid Defense Counsel

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale (in Rupees) : 40,000/- to 60,000/-

Eligibility Criteria :

Practice in Criminal Law for at least 7 years

Excellent oral and written communication skills

Excellent understanding of criminal law

Thorough understanding of ethical duties of a defense counsel

Ability to work effectively and efficiently with others

Must have handled at least 20 criminal trials in Sessions Courts

IT Knowledge with proficiency in work.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with all testimonials through speed post or in an envelope personally in the “Office of the Secretary, District Legal Services Authority,

Hojai, Court Campus, Sankardev Nagar, Dist.- Hojai, Assam, PIN- 782442″ on or before 8th June, 2023 by 17:00 hours

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here