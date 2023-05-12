Assam Career : Handique Girls' College Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Handique Girls’ College Assam.

Handique Girls’ College Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Laboratory Assistant under Department of Biotechnology (DBT), Govt. of India funded research project at Advance Level Institutional Biotech Hub.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: A 1st class B.Sc degree with honours/ major in Botany/ Biotechnology/ Bioscience and Bioinformatics/ Microbiology/ Chemistry/ Physics/ Zoology from UGC recognized university.

Desirable: Computer skills, familiarity in basic laboratory technique and preparation of chemical reagents.

Age Limit: Not more than 25 years.

Fellowship: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA (admissible as per DBT rules) per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 15th May 2023 from 11 AM to 2 PM in Handique Girls’ College, Panbazar, Guwahati-781001

How to apply : Candidates should bring a short bio-data with self attested copies of all the testimonials relating to age, educational qualifications, other qualifications, experience certificates, NOC (where applicable), etc. It is also required to produce original certificates at the time of Interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here