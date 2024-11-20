Applications are invited for recruitment of two vacant positions or career in Guwahati Refinery Assam.

Guwahati Refinery Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO) at its Hospital. IOCL is a leading force in the global energy sector. As a diversified and integrated energy major, IndianOil spans across oil, gas, petrochemicals, and alternative energy sources. The world of IndianOil has exceptional talent, cutting-edge technologies, and pioneering R&D. Renowned for its adherence to best practices, commitment to quality, and transparency, IndianOil excels in harnessing energy responsibly and delivering it to consumers with remarkable affordability. In the realm of energy, IndianOil represents a blend of innovation, integrity, and excellence. IndianOil’s relentless pursuit of excellence got prestigious accolades across the global stage. The company is the leading oil and gas PSU from India featuring on 116 position in the Fortune ‘Global 500’ list. It has maintained its leadership in the ‘BW Top 500’ for the third consecutive year and got recognition as the most respected oil and gas company by Business World. Additionally, IndianOil achieved the third spot for brand strength in the oil and gas sector in the ‘Brand Finance’ rankings. Its unwavering dedication to sustainable development has also been acknowledged on the global front, with IndianOil being named the leading Indian oil and gas corporation in the Bloomberg NEF Global Energy Transition Score and topping the S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for the sector.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Contingent Duty Medical Officer (CDMO)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

MBBS degree from a recognized university with registration number altogether from Medical Council of India.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Diploma and Post Graduate candidates can also appear for walk-in-interview.

Experience :

Minimum 02 (Two) years’ experience altogether after completion of internship.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear altogether for walk-in-interview on 26.11.2024 (Tuesday) between 1000 hrs. – 1200 hrs. at the office of Dy. General Manager (HSE-Med), Guwahati Refinery Hospital, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, PO-Noonmati, Distt-Kamrup Metro, Guwahati – 781020.

Time of Registration is between 1000 hrs. – 1200 hrs altogether

How to apply :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview with all relevant documents including qualification and experience certificate/documents (Original & Photocopy along with also a recent passport size coloured photograph)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here