Applications are invited for various administrative positions under Golaghat Judiciary Assam.

The Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Golaghat is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Office Peon.

Name of post : Office Peon

No. of posts : 2

Scale of Pay : Rs. 12000/- to Rs. 52000/- + GP Rs. 3900/- (P.B.-1)

Eligibility Criteria : Minimum Class VIII passed. Those who have passed HSSLC (Class XII) or above shall be ineligible to apply.

Age Limit : The candidates should not be less than 18 years of age and the upper age limit for SC and ST(H) candidates would be 45 years

Selection Procedure : Common Written Test & Interview / Viva-Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the standard form of application published in the Assam Gazette Part IX along with relevant documents to the Office of the Chief Judicial Magistrate Golaghat.

The applications can also be submitted by hand in the Drop Box for application to be kept at the premise of office

Last date for receipt of applications is September 15, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here