Assam Career Gauhati University Recruitment 2024

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Gauhati University Assam in 2024.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the research project entitled “Distribution modelling, habitat occupancy and conservation prioritization of Western Hoolock Gibbon in Assam Hills Landscape, India : An Integrated Methodological approach towards conservation” under the guidance of Dr. Kuladip Sarma, Department of Zoology in 2024. Gauhati University is altogether one of the premier institutions of higher education in Northeast India and one of the most sought-after postgraduate institutions. Being the oldest and the largest university in the entire Northeast, the university represents the academic and cultural background of the region, on which the other academic institutions of Northeast India started their journey. Being the pioneer educational institute also, it extends its hand holding support to all subsequent academic institutions in this region.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : INR 31000/- per month + 16% HRA Or As Per DST, Gol norms

Qualification : MSc in Zoology, Specialized in Animal Ecology or Wildlife Biology. M.Sc. in Wildlife Science

How to apply :

Candidates may send their updated CVs to kldpsarma@gauhati.ac.in within 1st February 2024.

Applicants must mention the subject as “Application for (Name of post), DST SURE project”

Shortlisted candidates will be called via email for an interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here