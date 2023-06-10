Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant and Technical Assistant under the project entitled “DBT -NER Institutional Biotech Hub at Gauhati University, Assam (Phase-II).”

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Biotechnology / Chemistry

Desirable:

Master’s degree in Biotechnology / Chemistry Computer programming and database handing skills Background in handing fungal isolates Strong biochemistry skills

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- + 16% HRA per month for three years

Name of post : Technical Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : BSc / BTech in Biotechnology / Life Sciences

Desirable:

Master’s degree in Biotechnology Strong molecular biology skills Experience in work involving molecular/ fungal diversity may be preferred Strong organization and record-keeping skills

Salary: Rs. 20,000/- + HRA per month for three years

How to apply : Candidates can send their CVs along with a Statement of Research Interest to biotechhub@gauhati.ac.in within 19th June 2023

Applicant must mention the subject as “Application for (Name of post), DBT GU IBH project”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here