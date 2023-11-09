Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or career in Gauhati University Assam.

Gauhati University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or career of Research Associate and Field Investigator for an ICSSR sponsored project for five months. Gauhati University also known as GU, is a collegiate public state university located in Guwahati, Assam, India. It is accredited grade “A” by National Assessment and Accreditation Council. Starting with 18 affiliated colleges and 8 Post Graduate Departments in 1948, Gauhati University, today, has 39 Post Graduate Departments, besides a constituent Law and Engineering College.

Name of post : Research Associate

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 40000/- per month

Qualification : The candidate must have PG degree in a subject belonging to language or Management

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 30000/- per month

Qualification : The candidate must have PG degree with good communication skill.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications with photocopy of testimonials to Prof. Sudeshna Bhattacharjya, Principal Investigator, Professor and Head, Deptt. of Sanskrit, Gauhati University

Last date for receipt or submission of applications 13th November 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here