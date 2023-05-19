Assam Career : Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 13 vacant positions in Gauhati High Court Assam.

Gauhati High Court Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 13 vacant posts of Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service.

Name of post : Grade-I of Assam Judicial Service

No. of posts : 13

Scale of Pay : Rs. 1,44,840- 1,94,660/- per month plus other allowances as admissible under the Rules

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) A candidate must be a citizen of India as defined in Articles 5 & 6 of the Constitution of India.

(ii) Must be holder of Degree in Law from a recognized University.

(iii) Must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have been so practicing for a period of not less than 7 (seven) years as on such date.

Age Limit : Minimum 25 years and Maximum 45 years as on last date of receipt of applications. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ghconline.gov.in/ till 5.00 PM of 8th June 2023.

Application Fees :

All others : Rs. 500/-

PWBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here