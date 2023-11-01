Assam Career GAIL Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for 12 vacant positions in GAIL (India) Limited.

GAIL (India) Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Manager (HR).

Name of post : Chief Manager (HR)

No. of posts : 12

Qualification : Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years MBA/ MSW with specialization in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations/ Human Resources Management with minimum 65% marks OR Bachelor Degree with minimum 60% marks and Two years Master Degree/ Two years PG Diploma in Personnel Management/ Personnel Management & Industrial Relations with minimum 65% marks. Preference will be given to candidates having additional

qualification of Bachelor Degree in Law (Professional).

Experience : Minimum 12 (Twelve) years post qualification in line executive experience in various HR functions (including experience as GET/ ET/ MT) in State/ Central Government Department(s)/ Institution(s)/ Undertaking(s) and/ or Private Sector Organization(s)/ Institution(s)/ Company(ies) as an employee of that organization.

Pay Scale: Rs.90,000 – 2,40,000/-

Upper Age Limit: 40 years

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the GAIL website https://gailonline.com/ from 1100 hrs. on 01.11.2023 to 1800 hrs. on 30.11.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here