Assam Career FREMAA Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various technical positions in Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA).

Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientific / Technical Officers in various disciplines

Name of post : Scientific / Technical Officers (IT / Computer Science)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : A first class (with 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) B.E./B.Tech in Computer Science / Information Technology.M.E./ M. Tech in Computer Science/ Information Technology will be preferred. The minimum desirable experience required would be of 1 year (For M.E/M.Tech) & 2 year (For B.E/ B.Tech) in Relational Data Base Management Systems (RDBMS) / Data Mining / Cryptography / Machine Learning / Deep Learning /Big Data / coding in Python/ MATLAB etc. / LAN management/ WAN management/ SAN management / AI/ ML/ DL.

Name of post : Scientific / Technical Officers (Atmospheric Science / Meteorology)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : A first class (with 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) M.Sc./B.E/ B.Tech/ ME/M.Tech/ PhD in Physics/Mathematics/Civil Engineering with specialization/ Thesis/ dissertation in Atmospheric Science or related fields of Meteorology/ Hydro-meteorology. The minimum desirable experience would be of 1 year (For M.E/ M.Tech /PhD) & 2 years (For M.Sc /B. E/ B.Tech) in Atmospheric Science/ Fluid Mechanics/ Weather system science/ Numerical Weather Prediction etc.

Name of post : Scientific / Technical Officers (Remote Sensing & GIS)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- to Rs. 70,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Qualification & Experience : A first class with minimum of 65% aggregate mark or equivalent CGPA score) M.Tech /M.E/ M.Sc. in Remote Sensing and GIS / Geo-informatics / Geomatics with graduation in Civil engineering / Physics / Geology / Mathematics. The minimum desirable experience would be of 1 year in watershed / Water Resources/ hydrology related applications of RS & GIS.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in prescribed format available in FREMAA’s website along with scanned copies of a signed cover letter and supporting documents of age, qualification and experience by mail to ceo-fremaa@assam.gov.in / hrms-fremaa@assam.gov.in.

The subject line of the post should be “APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF ……..”

The last date for submission of applications is March 4, 2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here